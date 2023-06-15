Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) vs. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Critical Comparison

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Barry Callebaut and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barry Callebaut N/A N/A N/A Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -17.23% -5.74% -3.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Barry Callebaut shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barry Callebaut 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barry Callebaut and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Barry Callebaut currently has a consensus target price of $2,233.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Barry Callebaut’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barry Callebaut is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barry Callebaut and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barry Callebaut N/A N/A N/A $45.77 42.04 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $30.43 million 1.07 -$5.68 million ($0.91) -5.69

Barry Callebaut has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barry Callebaut, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barry Callebaut beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

