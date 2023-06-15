Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

