Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by III Capital Management

III Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

