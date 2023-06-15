Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $19.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

