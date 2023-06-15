Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 570 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.71. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

