Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $1.96 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.08% of Plains GP worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Insider Activity

Plains GP Price Performance

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

