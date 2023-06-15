Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $2.10 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

