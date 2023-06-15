Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $22.76 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

