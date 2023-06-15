Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.31 and its 200-day moving average is $180.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

