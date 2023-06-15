Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

V opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.46. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.