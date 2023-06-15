Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $231,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,136,000 after acquiring an additional 292,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Sony Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,469,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sony Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

