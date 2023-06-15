Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

