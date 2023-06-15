Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 13,441 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 784.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.53 and a 200 day moving average of $232.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

