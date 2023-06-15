Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 3,950 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

META opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $276.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

