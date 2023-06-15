Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

UNP opened at $202.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.