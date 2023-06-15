Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 2,200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

