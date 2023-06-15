Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Christopher Carl Nelson Sells 8,611 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $77.25 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 106.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.