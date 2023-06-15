Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $108.50

Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.50 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.38), with a volume of 41239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a market cap of £74.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,200.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.25.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud products.

