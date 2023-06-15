Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $98.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Belden Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Belden by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,997 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Belden by 56.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.12%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

