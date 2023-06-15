Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 5,900 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 180,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $154.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

