Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $270.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $271.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.29. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

