Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

