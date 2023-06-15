Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 6,649 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

