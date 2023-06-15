Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,893,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,675,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $215.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average of $210.33.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

