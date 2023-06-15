Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.66 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

