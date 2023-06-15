Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

