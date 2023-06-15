Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 10,210 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.5% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

