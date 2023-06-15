Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 19,905 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $73.68.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

