Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 3,404 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $422.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average of $146.19. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $157.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

