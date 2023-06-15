Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.18

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.77, with a volume of 4162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is -24.01%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

