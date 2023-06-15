BKF Capital Group (BKFG) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 1,116 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BKF Capital Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $462.50 million $2.73 million -22.54

BKF Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 370.15% 7.82% 4.93%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BKF Capital Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 988 4176 5319 78 2.42

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 33.05%. Given BKF Capital Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

BKF Capital Group competitors beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

