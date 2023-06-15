BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.40 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,812.81%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 262,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Further Reading

