Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.