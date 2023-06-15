Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BX opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.