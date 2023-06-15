Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE BGB opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $12.21.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
