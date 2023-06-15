Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BGB opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 110.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

