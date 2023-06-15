Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Major Shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc Sells 1,725,000 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

A number of research firms have commented on BLBD. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

