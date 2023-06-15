Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Major Shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc Sells 1,725,000 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Blue Bird Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on BLBD. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Institutional Trading of Blue Bird
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
- Hot Play or Overheated? Tesla’s 13-Day Win Streak Finally Ends
- TreeHouse Foods Near Buy Point With Focus On High-Margin Products
- Investors are Buying Big Oil, is it Time for You to Do the Same?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.