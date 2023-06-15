BMO Capital Markets Raises Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $70.00

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
IRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance
Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $54.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
