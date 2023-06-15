BMO Capital Markets Raises Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $70.00

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

