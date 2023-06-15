boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.63 ($0.58).

A number of research firms have commented on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.38) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £419.10 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.96 ($0.91).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

