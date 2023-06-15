Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2791 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

