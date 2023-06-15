Brick & Kyle Associates Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

