Brick & Kyle Associates Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHD stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

