Brick & Kyle Associates Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $190.93 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

