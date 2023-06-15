Brick & Kyle Associates Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

V stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

