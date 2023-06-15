Brick & Kyle Associates Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
V stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
