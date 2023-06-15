Brick & Kyle Associates Purchases 2,778 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after buying an additional 1,317,692 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 192,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0706 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

