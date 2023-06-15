Brick & Kyle Associates Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 3.1% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.