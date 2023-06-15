Brick & Kyle Associates Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

