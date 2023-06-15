Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 2,338 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

