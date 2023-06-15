Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

