Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of BLIN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
