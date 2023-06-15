Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAER. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

BAER opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jack Creek Investment Corp. is based in New York.

