Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) PT at $13.23

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 185,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.